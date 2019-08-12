Women’s golf releases fall schedule

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall women’s golf head coach Brooke Burkhammer announced the 2019 fall schedule, which begins Sept. 8-10 at the Golfweek Program Challenge.

“I am excited for the team to come back to campus and get the season started again,” Burkhammer said per Herd Zone. “This schedule is very competitive and a chance to compete with the best of the best to prove we are competitive, too. It’ll be a challenge but the future is bright for Marshall women’s golf and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge is a three-day event that will be hosted at Pawley’s Island, S.C. The team is set to travel to the Mary Fossum Invitational (Sept. 22-23) hosted by Michigan State, the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational (Sept. 27-29) hosted by Kentucky, the Princess Anne Invitational (Oct. 4-6) hosted by Old Dominion and the Palmetto Intercollegiate (Oct. 13-15) at Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Herd capped the season with a sixth place finish out of 12 teams at the Conference USA Championship, the team’s best result in program history. Marshall also spent the entire 2018-19 season ranked in the Golf Stat Top 100 rankings for the first time in program history. The Herd had its highest ever ranking of 81 on Oct. 16, 2018.

Women’s golf will return an experienced squad with senior Shelby Brauckmuller, juniors Kerri Parks and Stormy Randazzo and sophomores Jackie Schmidt and Torren Kalaskey. Marshall will also welcome incoming freshmen Makena Rauch and Peyton Schaffer.

