Filed under ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, SPORTS, Women's Golf

Athlete of the week: Kerri Parks, women’s golf

April 23, 2019

Athlete of the week: Kerri Parks, women's golf

ABOUT KERRI PARKS

YEAR: Sophomore

HOMETOWN: Flushing, Mich.

SEASON STATISTICS: 74.0 stroke average, five top-10 finishes

LAST WEEK’S STATISTICS: 2nd at the Conference USA Championships at 4-under (73-67-72–212)

Sophomore Kerri Parks led Marshall to its highest finish at the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships in school history last week. Parks finished the three-day tournament in second place at 4-under-par.

Parks began her conference tournament with her worst round of the week, shooting a 1-over 73 on the opening day. Parks started the tournment 1-under through the front nine before a pair of bogetys on the back nine pushed her over par. The Michigan native bounced back with her best round of the season, a 5-under 67 to vault her near the top of the leaderboard. Parks made birdies on holes 2, 4, 8, 10, 11 and 15 with just one bogey on hole 13. Parks finished the week with an even-par 72, shooting a 1-under 35 on the back nine holes to secure a top-two finish.

Marshall’s final score of 888 was the team’s best finish in school
history and the Her’s score of 586 through the first 36 holes was also a program best.

Parks was named to the Conference USA Women’s Golf All-Tournament team for her play, her second conference honor of the week. Before the tournament, Parks was named to the Conference USA All-Academic team for the first time in her career.

