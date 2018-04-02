Herd softball drops two of three against FIU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thundering Herd softball dropped two of its three games against Conference USA east region rival Florida International this past weekend at Dot Hicks Field. With the series loss, the Herd falls to 15-18-1 overall and 6-5-1 in conference.

“Success is fleeting, and it leaves you the second you think you’ve grasped it,” Marshall head coach Jen Steele said.

The series began with a Friday doubleheader in which the teams split. Marshall battled back in game one of the series and won with a walk-off hit by senior outfielder Jordan Colliflower.

“Our grit to come back after (FIU) tied it up and went ahead was impressive,” Steele said.

The Herd was up 5-0 after three innings, but FIU scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. The teams continued to exchange blows, as Marshall reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Marshall allowed FIU to take a 9-8 lead. The Herd eventually pulled through with the 10-9 victory, however, as Colliflower singled to shortstop and drove in sophomore infielder Blakely Burch from third.

Sophomore pitcher Kailee Williamson was credited with the win. Williamson pitched one inning and allowed two runs off of one hit.

In game two, the Panthers heated up late and won 10-2. The Herd was up 2-0 going into the sixth, but FIU’s offense exploded and scored nine runs in the sixth inning. The Panthers added their final run in the seventh with an RBI single to center field.

Williamson suffered the loss, despite five innings of shutout pitching. Williamson went six innings, allowing nine earned runs (all in the sixth) on nine FIU hits.

In the final game of the series Saturday, the teams battled until the Panthers scored four runs in the seventh to take the game 9-5.

Marshall freshman Aly Harrell and junior Briana Daiss each homered in the loss. The home run in game three was the second of the series for Diass.

Harrell’s solo home run came in the bottom of the second and tied the game at one. Then, the Herd came back from a four-run deficit as Diass’ fifth inning, two-run homer tied the game at five. Her deep shot would be the last time the Herd scored in the game and FIU clinched its series win.

The Herd has a short turnaround, as it is back at Dot Hicks field Tuesday for a doubleheader against St. Francis. The first game is set for 1 p.m.

“(We want to) just have fun really, because that’s all that matters,” Marshall senior Madi Marshall said. “You have to be good leading up to May, so we just want to have fun together and win a lot.”

Courtney Andrews can be contacted at [email protected]