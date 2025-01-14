Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: Marching Thunder performs on Inauguration Day

January 14, 2025
Martin Saunders
Morrisey's inauguration included a celebratory parade, the mountain state's first since 2009.

The Marching Thunder took to the streets of Charleston on Monday, Jan. 13 as West Virginia’s 37th Governor Patrick Morrisey was sworn into office.

