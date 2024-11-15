Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Community embraces resilience at fountain ceremony

Remembering the 75
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
November 15, 2024
Wade Sullivan
Representing the 75, roses were rested on the fountain during the ceremony.

Specifics change with each year, but the purpose and heart remain: the Marshall community stands around the fountain on November 14 – rain or shine – remembering the 75.

On the evening of Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall football players, members of the coaching staff and community members died in a plane crash. They were returning from an away game against East Carolina University.

Among the 75 fatalities were Joseph and Peggy Chambers. Joseph was one of the Herd’s physicians, while his wife Peggy was an avid supporter of the team.

Those in attendance of this year’s ceremony heard from Michael Barbera, a grandson of the Chambers’. He detailed that his mother was only 14 years old when she lost both of her parents. Her older sisters were cheerleaders at the university.

Story continues below advertisement

When given the opportunity to travel with the team, Barbera says a pact made between teammates, in retrospect, saved their lives.

“Due to availability, there were not enough seats for all the cheerleaders to travel,” Barbera said. “My aunt Debbie remembers being asked if a few of them wanted to go. She told them they had made a pact early on in the year and decided that if all of them couldn’t go, then none of them would go.”

“We would’ve lost more of our family,” he said.

Barbera shared an intimate, final moment between his mother and grandparents with the audience.

“Just recently, she told me a story about how before her parents left that day, she had been asked to play touch football with friends in the neighborhood,” Barbera said. “Her parents said no, and my mom was not happy about it.”

He explained that because of the rift between them, his mother and grandmother did “not get in the best goodbye.” Then, his mom received a phone call. 

“Thirty minutes later, her mom called and told her she loved her,” he said. “She’s beyond grateful for that goodbye.”

Speaking to current students, Barbera challenged the crowd to reflect on the 75.

“Most of them were students just like you,” he said. “I am certain that all had dreams of a future career or an idea of what they might like to do. They were your age – walked down the same streets, entered in the same buildings and wore Marshall green.”

“Their dreams were cut short, but you, their fellow students, have the opportunity to live out their dreams,” he said. 

Talking about how his family handled their circumstances, Barbera urged the Marshall community to display a similar strength when faced with adversity in their own lives.

“Always aspire to live the life you want to live and choose a path that brings you joy, no matter how tough it might be,” he said, “and if tragedy strikes along the path, take a page from my mom and aunts and be resilient.”

In July 2024, the Memorial Fountain was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, a memorial for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, natives who died is in the works.

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected].

