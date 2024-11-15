Marshall University's Student Newspaper

GALLERY: The 54th Annual Fountain Ceremony

Remembering the 75
Wade Sullivan, Photo & Graphics Editor
November 15, 2024
11142024_fountainceremony-24
Per tradition, members of the Marshall community gathered together Thursday, Nov. 14 to remember the 75 lives lost in the 1970 plane crash.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected]

