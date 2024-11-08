The Parthenon invites students to join its staff

Staff applications for The Parthenon, Marshall’s student newspaper, have opened to any and all students interested in writing, taking pictures or doing both for the publication. The application will close in two weeks on Friday, Nov. 22.

“The Parthenon is a great way to jumpstart your journalistic career and gain valuable experience in reporting, editing, design and publishing,” Managing Editor Sarah Davis said.

Available positions include: staff reporter, photographer, copy editor, social media manager, digital content editor, sports editor and others.

Applicants do not need to be a journalism major or have any prior journalism experience. This year, the staff comprises students from three different colleges beyond the College of Arts and Media. Majors present on staff vary from computer science to history to English and more.

Chief Copy Editor Scott Price comes to the staff from the College of Science as a double major in biological science and chemical sciences. He offers this advice to potential applicants without a journalism major: “Don’t be afraid to apply.”

“Having a perspective that differs from journalism helps a lot when broadening the staff outreach,” Price said. “Sometimes, we are able to find stories that are specific to our major or college that the journalism majors can’t find.”

Those hired onto the staff from outside of the school of journalism will receive all necessary training from the senior editors and faculty advisors.

Interested students can find the application by scanning the QR code in the ad or at the link here.