Candidates race to rally voters in final week

With election day only a week away, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their closing arguments at rallies around the country.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Trump held a rally in Madison Square Garden, in which many high profile names made an appearance. Among these, Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian who currently has the biggest live podcast in the world, has caused the candidate to catch some blowback due to his comments made about Puerto Rico.

During Hinchcliffe’s speech, he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage.” Since these comments were made, the chairman of Puerto Rico’s Republican Party has threatened to withhold his support of the Trump campaign.

This follows Trump’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, with Rogan being a frequent collaborator of Hinchcliffe and founder of the comedy club in which “Kill Tony” is recorded.

Harris and Tim Walz have also been making some last-minute campaign stops before the race ends on election day. At a rally in Minnesota, held on Monday, Harris focused her message towards young voters who are participating in an election for the first time.

“This is not political for you,” she told the young voters in the audience. “It is your lived experience, and I see you, and I see you and I see your power,” she said before asking first time voters to raise their hands.

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance at a Philadelphia rally on Monday in support for the candidate. The former president was vocal about the way he feels about the current election, criticizing Trump and his plans for Obamacare replacement.

Obama told the audience not to be “fooled” or “hoodwinked” when Trump talks about healthcare, and the only reason he wants to replace the Affordable Care Act is because he passed it.

“I have space in his head,” Obama said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Harris will be making an appearance at the same location Trump gave his frequently discussed “fight like hell” speech on Jan. 6, 2021, before a mob of angry protesters stormed the capitol. Over 20,000 people are predicted to attend the event as Harris tries to reach any voters who are still undecided or apolitical.

According to estimates made by ABC news, as of Oct. 9, Harris has a slight lead over Trump in the polls. As for favorability ratings, both candidates are considered more unfavorable than favorable.

Early voting is currently active, and Marshall students can cast their vote from now until Nov. 2 in room 158 in Drinko Library. Election day is on Nov. 5, 2024.

