Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Candidates race to rally voters in final week

Caden Adkins, Student Reporter
October 31, 2024

With election day only a week away,  both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their closing arguments at rallies around the country.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Trump held a rally in Madison Square Garden, in which many high profile names made an appearance. Among these, Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian who currently has the biggest live podcast in the world, has caused the candidate to catch some blowback due to his comments made about Puerto Rico.

During Hinchcliffe’s speech, he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage.” Since these comments were made, the chairman of Puerto Rico’s Republican Party has threatened to withhold his support of the Trump campaign. 

This follows Trump’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, with Rogan being a frequent collaborator of Hinchcliffe and founder of the comedy club in which “Kill Tony” is recorded. 

Story continues below advertisement

Harris and Tim Walz have also been making some last-minute campaign stops before the race ends on election day. At a rally in Minnesota, held on Monday, Harris focused her message towards young voters who are participating in an election for the first time. 

“This is not political for you,” she told the young voters in the audience. “It is your lived experience, and I see you, and I see you and I see your power,” she said before asking first time voters to raise their hands.

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance at a Philadelphia rally on Monday in support for the candidate. The former president was vocal about the way he feels about the current election, criticizing Trump and his plans for Obamacare replacement.

Obama told the audience not to be “fooled” or “hoodwinked” when Trump talks about healthcare, and the only reason he wants to replace the Affordable Care Act is because he passed it. 

“I have space in his head,” Obama said. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Harris will be making an appearance at the same location Trump gave his frequently discussed “fight like hell” speech on Jan. 6, 2021, before a mob of angry protesters stormed the capitol. Over 20,000 people are predicted to attend the event as Harris tries to reach any voters who are still undecided or apolitical.

According to estimates made by ABC news, as of Oct. 9, Harris has a slight lead over Trump in the polls. As for favorability ratings, both candidates are considered more unfavorable than favorable. 

Early voting is currently active, and Marshall students can cast their vote from now until Nov. 2 in room 158 in Drinko Library. Election day is on Nov. 5, 2024.

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, speaks to attendees of the “Business Before Hours” event.
Early morning networking event draws new faces to Huntington Chamber
Aldrich was crowned Miss USA/World in 1961.
Former Miss USA earns spot on Wall of Fame
Greenbrier East wins marching band competition
University President Brad D. Smith poses in front of a pumpkin designed in his likeness.
Kenova Pumpkin House gears up for 46th anniversary
Jim’s is located on 5th Ave. in Huntington. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, the resturant’s new owner (left) and Sabrina Donahue-Moore, head of marketing (right) pose in their Marshall-adjacent uniforms.
Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti
Student News Live provides youth election coverage
More in Reporters
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Tijah Bumgarner
Video production professor to unveil feature film
Allison Carey
English professor to highlight LGBTQ writers in new book
Fujita launches the ball during a previous match.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer battle in Conway
A student speaks with a Marshall Foundation representative during the Countdown to Commencement event.
Countdown to Commencement prepares fall grads
Becky Borlan
Six artists, one stage: public art highlighted at VAC
More in State & Federal News
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
The vice presidential debate took place in New York City, NY.
Gun violence, economy among vice presidential debate topics
Marshall is a Voter Friendly Campus.
Absentee voting begins for 2024 election
The gubernatorial election is on Nov. 5.
Gubernatorial candidates differ on legalizing marijuana
NASA offers student opportunities for West Virginians
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal