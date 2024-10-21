Conspiracy theories damage our shared reality

At first, conspiracy theories used to be thought-provoking, engaging and almost fun topics to discuss. Maybe Area 51 really is hosting a whole alien population underneath our noses, or Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a clone.

Whether the allure of conspiracy theories is in relation to challenging authority or a lust for secret knowledge, they seem to be lighthearted. That is, until they are turning an entire country against each other.

Most recently, claims of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris controlling the weather to create hurricanes Helene and Milton have swarmed the internet since Sept. 26.

One political figure who has been fueling this slew of misinformation is Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a post on X, Greene said, “Yes, they can control the weather; it is ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

When asked who the “they” in question was, Greene said in another post that in addition to the chief executives, “Some of them are listed in NOAA,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Despite Greene’s unreliable past, she possesses a large amount of influence in certain political circles. In a political climate where everyone is constantly at odds with each other, Greene is encouraging this divide by insinuating the Biden-Harris administration is attempting to wipe-out “red” states prior to the election.

I mean, what a way to endorse presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The problem here is Greene and her fellow far-right conspiracy theorists are taking a portion of national attention away from the true human suffering in relation to the recent hurricanes.

Why did Greene not use her large platform to inspire her followers to donate to hurricane relief, spread the testimonies of the people affected or simply anything more productive than blaming a natural disaster on the government?

According to FactCheck.org, these claims are baseless and have caused more harm than good. Even Greene’s fellow Republican colleagues know her claim is bogus.

Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina said in a press release, “Nobody can control the weather,” in reference to Greene’s claims.

Likewise, Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida replied directly to one of Greene’s posts and said, “Humans cannot create or control hurricanes,” attempting to counteract Greene’s misinformation.

These exchanges highlight the ongoing battle of combating false political narratives and attempts for political accountability. However, in this instance, doubling down on conspiracy theories trumps governmental responsibility.

The widespread manner of this harmful rhetoric reflects on the continuously troubling shift in political leaders that appear to value sensationalism over governmental unity.

All things considered, getting your political news from any politician on social media platforms is risky and often irresponsible. Before forming full-fledged opinions, it is vital to conduct fact-checked research.

Conspiracy theories have shifted from being merely harmless fun to damaging our shared reality.

