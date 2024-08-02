Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
NEWS
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
Evan Green, Executive Editor • August 1, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • July 16, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
View All
ARTS
Frostop’s menu features a variety of classic American items such as pork BBQ and hot dogs.
Huntington Hotspots: Frostop
Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter • July 24, 2024

The façade of Frostop Drive-In on Hal Greer Boulevard is one of Huntington’s iconic locations and, for many, synonymous with “Root Beer.”  Established...

View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Listen to Your Professor. Do the Internship.

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
August 2, 2024
Listen+to+Your+Professor.+Do+the+Internship.
Abigail Cutlip

For the past eight weeks, I have been working as an intern at The Herald-Dispatch. Although this is never how I planned to spend my summer break, it ended up being the most exciting summer of my life.

I’ve always known I was going to do an internship – I mean, as a journalism student, I’m required to have one to graduate. However, as someone going into her junior year, I had no plans of completing my internship so soon.

On the last day of one of my spring courses, a few members of The Herald-Dispatch team came for a class visit. Earlier that day, I had just told one of my professors about how I had given no thought to an internship, and I didn’t understand all of my classmates who had lost their heads trying to find one. But, when The Herald-Dispatch’s editor expressed to my class a need for summer interns, I found myself sheepishly asking if I could talk with her.

Fast forward two weeks, and I received a phone call from the editor who wanted to let me know I had been chosen for the internship. I felt all kinds of emotions. Should I be proud? Should I be nervous? Everyone in my circle knew I had relatively no interest in a career as a reporter, so I wasn’t really sure what I had gotten myself into.

Story continues below advertisement

After weeks of worrying and dreading taking on a full-time, Monday-Friday position, it took approximately one day, eight hours on the job, for me to change my outlook. 

Although I’ve done nothing besides work this summer, it hasn’t felt like I’ve let my break go to waste. You see, I was lucky enough to land an internship with a caring team who tries their best to play into my interests while also giving me a fair mix of different experiences; in turn, going to work every day has felt more like a reward than a punishment.

The exciting thing about being a journalist is that there is no way to know what each day will bring. Of course, this can be intimidating, too – like when they ask you to get the latest information on the largest technology outage in history – but I ultimately entered the newsroom every morning looking forward to what adventure I might take on that day.

During my time at The Herald-Dispatch, I had nearly 40 stories published. This number doesn’t even count the numerous briefs and police reports I wrote but do not have my name on them. At the end of the day, I feel better knowing that’s almost 40 more stories I can add to a portfolio that will one day land me a job – and I still have two whole years of college left to add to that same portfolio.

According to a study by the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions, college graduates who completed internships were more likely to secure employment within six months of graduation, and interns were more likely to have higher starting pay than students who did not complete internships. Now that I’ve completed my internship, I understand why.

I learned more this summer about my work field than I have in my first two years of college, and I know it’s because I was getting first-hand experience in the field. Not only do I feel more confident in the work I’m producing but also in myself, in general. 

I couldn’t be happier to have completed my internship this summer, and I’m already looking into possible internships to do next summer. After all, you won’t truly know what you like to do until you put yourself out there and do it.

So, if you won’t take it from your professor, take it from a kid who’s just like you: do the internship. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in OPINION
Sarah Davis
Reading is a Hobby Every College Student Should Pick up
The freshman dorms will welcome new students this upcoming August.
Keeping Your Dorm Clean
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Matt Goes BeyondMU
Garrett Shields is a student of Jen Markiewicz.
A Tribute to Jen Markiewicz
Parthenon Farewell
Parthenon Farewell
Kaitlyn Fleming
Small Towns Do It Best
More in SPOTLIGHT
Students move into their dorms in August 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Prospective Dorm Overcrowding Causes Campus-Wide Panic
Frostop’s menu features a variety of classic American items such as pork BBQ and hot dogs.
Huntington Hotspots: Frostop
Via Lombarda is named after the street on which Ralph Hagy’s grandparents raised their family. Courtesy of Jordan Hagy
Local Restauranteur Claims First Business in Cybersecurity Institute
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Huntington’s Kitchen is rebranding with the idea that the heart of the home is the kitchen.
Huntington Hotspots: Huntington's Kitchen
The exhibit displays art from Blenko Glass Company, an artisan business in the Tri-State area.
New VAC Exhibit Showcases Local Business
More in Staff
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
Orientation Begins for New Med School Class
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.
Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location
Shawn Schulenberg and his husband Ariel Barcenas co-own Nomada Bakery.
Huntington Hotspots: Nomada Bakery
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Hood (#33), Sanders (#40), VanHorn (#75) and Wilson (#87) were all killed in the 1970 crash.
Marshall Miles Away: Monument to Honor Plane Crash Victims
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps performing at the Whizzbangers Ball.
School of Music Alumni Return Home to Headline Festival

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$100
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *