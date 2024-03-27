Crossword Answers March 27

Across
- Marshall’s Chamber Choir visited this European nation over break FRANCE
- The last name of Marshall’s chief legal officer STROUD
- The next Amicus Curie is set to discuss this U.S. institution CONGRESS
- The current men’s basketball coach (includes an apostrophe) D’ANTONI
Down
- The women’s historic basketball season came to an end to the team represented by this mascot HOKIES
- Scheduling for this class beings Monday, April 1 SENIORS
- Marshalls pop culture festival setoff this weekend HERDCON
- The last name of the author who wrote “The Glass Castle” WALLS
- The first name of a history professor who gave their final speech on Monday week KAT
- This state passed a law threatening tenured professors INDIANA
