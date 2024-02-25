Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
NEWS
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 28, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Head coach Kim Caldwell during the game
Women's Basketball Clinches Shared Title
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 29, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • February 27, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

COS Students Get to Know New Dean

Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor
February 25, 2024
Dean+Stites+talks+with+students.
Scott Price
Dean Stites talks with students.

Intended to introduce students to Dean Wesley Stites and Associate Dean Anna Mummert while conversing over Dunkin’ donuts and coffee, the Student Government Association collaborated with First2 Network on Thursday, Feb. 15, to host the College of Science’s “Donuts With the Deans” event.

Student Body Vice President Callia Yang organized the event, and First2 Network provided the refreshments. First2 Network which helps first-generation, underrepresented and rural students in STEM by providing resources and stipends for research.

Yang said the motivation for the event came after a town hall meeting in the College of Science, where they realized many students were intimidated by the new dean.

“When you think of the dean, you think of, ‘Oh, you’re in trouble,’ or something like that,” Yang said. “Our goal is really just to break that boundary and help students connect with faculty, associate deans and deans.”

Story continues below advertisement
Student Body Vice President Callia Yang dished out donuts. (Scott Price)

Stites became the dean of the College of Science on April 11, 2023, and he assumed his post on July 3, 2023. He previously came from the University of Arkansas, where he served as associate vice chancellor for research and innovation.

“He’s a really, really nice guy, and he’s very passionate about helping students,” she said. “But, you know, he’s new, so nobody knows what he looks like.”

Yang is also the co-chair for First2 Network and said Donuts With the Deans was its first event expanding outside of the established members.

“Last semester, we did a faculty network dinner,” Yang said. “Our First2 students sat down with some faculty in the College of Science and the dean and the College of Engineering dean. We all had dinner and had a lot of fun, and the conversations were just flowing. Everyone was surprised about how nice and how open the faculty and the deans were, so I thought, ‘Let’s expand this and have everyone in the College of Science come.’”

More events from First2 will be planned for the future, Yang said, but no details are set for them yet.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Jessica Tall giving her talk about connecting identities as items of clothing.
Commonalities Confirmed at TEDxMarshallU
Rachael and Joel Peckham are both professors in the English department at Marshall.
Couples on Campus: The Peckhams
UKIRK Celebrates Ash Wednesday
Critically Acclaimed Write Cyrus Cassells Visits Marshall
The Japan Club tabled at the Memorial Student Center to get their name out on campus.
Student Organizations Connect With Campus
Victoria Ware
Racial Diversity on Campus is Essential and Should be Celebrated
More in Clubs & Organizations
Marshall Takes Steps to Revamp FAM
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Aero Smith (left), Sara Tonin (center) and Paige Noss (right) at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
The cards will be sent on Valentine’s Day.
Students Spread Love and Battle Stigma for Valentine’s Day
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
More in Editors
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: W.Va. Legislature Continues Slew of Controversial Bills Despite Opposition
Gabriella Bellomy in “Every Brilliant Thing”
Students Produce One-Woman Show
Judge Richard Gergel speaking at the Amicus Curiae lecture.
Courage Valued at Amicus Curiae
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
About the Contributor
Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor
Scott Price is a sophomore double-majoring in biology and chemistry from Glenville, West Virginia. He plans to earn a Doctorate of Osteopathic following his undergraduate degree from Marshall. His future plans include attending osteopathic school and becoming a primary care physician or psychologist. While attaining his degree, he works at The Parthenon as Chief Copy Editor. He likes to hang out around campus with his friends and participate in activities such as basketball, running, racquetball, billiards and crazy eights. He also has a passion for learning which has led him into the Honors College, and he can always be found willing to discover new ideas.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *