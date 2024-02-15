Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
NEWS
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter • February 15, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Herd had three players score in double-digits against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Women’s Basketball Takes Win Over Louisiana
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 15, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Some of the drag artists at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • February 15, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

A Man who Bleeds Green and White

Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
February 15, 2024
Glen+Midkiff%2C+chief+of+staff
Nolan Duncan
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff

A Marshall University chief of staff said he invests his love and dedication to Marshall and its students because of the mentors that invested their time in him.

Glen Midkiff is the chief of staff for Academic Affairs at Marshall, as well as an alumnus. Midkiff has earned four degrees from the university: a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and an education specialist degree.

Although he is proud of his achievements, Midkiff said he once believed higher education was not an option for him.

“I didn’t think college was a possibility for me,” Midkiff said. “My parents didn’t graduate high school.”

Story continues below advertisement

Midkiff said he only began considering college when former Marshall employee Jack Toni visited his high school, Guyan Valley. Midkiff said he was worried he would be unable to file his FAFSA, but Toni stepped in to help him.

“He was the one that said, ‘We’ll make a way, and we’ll make it happen,’” Midkiff said. “’We’ll make sure that you get accepted at Marshall University.’”

Passing up a music scholarship from Alderson Broaddus University, Midkiff said he chose Marshall because it was his dream. He said he felt something special coming from Marshall, and he wanted to be a part of that. Midkiff said his favorite memory of Marshall was the time before he started college. He said going on a tour of campus with his father meant a lot to him.

“My dad’s no longer here, and so that was a real special moment for me and him,” Midkiff said. “That was his first time ever on a college campus, and he never thought he would see his son attend Marshall.”

Midkiff said his parents meant a lot to him. He said they taught him leadership and responsibility, skills that drive his work. They also taught him to value human life and treat others with kindness.

“I’m a four-time graduate, and I know my parents look down and smile on me,” Midkiff said.

Avi Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said Midkiff is a man who “bleeds green.” In the seven years they have worked together, Mukherjee said Midkiff’s work in the College of Business is what encouraged the decision to bring him to the provost’s office as chief of Academic Affairs.

“I know that Glenn is somebody who knows the entire community,” he said. “He knows a lot of alumni and external stakeholders for Marshall, and he knows and he likes to interact with students.”

Mukherjee said Midkiff connects the past to the future; he knows the direction the university should take and how to get there.

Midkiff knows how to connect with the students, Mukherjee added.

“That’s the kind of thing that he is good at again because he knows exactly… where students come from,” Mukherjee said. “He knows them and their individual backgrounds. He knows what they are looking for, and he helps me to connect with what they need to be successful.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Phishing scams often target financial data through online means
Gone Phishing - Email Scams at Marshall University
Ryan Elkins is a social work major and the peer recovery support specialist and program coordinator for Marshall’s Collegiate Recovery Center.
Recovery for Students is Possible
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
The Burden of Gender Equity Movements is Not Only on Women: Reflection and Review of the 67th Commission on the Status of Women
International Women’s Day Panel Hosts Healthy Discussion
Marshall University Hosts Allison Joseph for A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series
More in NEWS
Nick Slater created a replica of Marshall’s campus in LEGO form.
Marshall Brick by Brick
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Where Does Your Tuition Go?
Prominent officials and professors from Marshall stand inside the Capitol Building.
Marshall Thunders to the Capitol
Herd organizations present to prospective students.
Green and White Weekend Welcomes More to the Herd
Students to Visit Underground Railroad Museum
More in Reporters
Rec Attendance Still up Going Into February
Women’s Basketball suffered its first loss since Dec. 21.
Women’s Basketball Suffer First Loss of the New Year
Anochili-Killen tallied his career high of 30 points on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Crushes Coastal
Martin is second in the Sun Belt in double-doubles this season, tallying 12.
Martin Records Triple-Double in Loss Against ODU
Alexander Vance took inspiration from Black artist Kehinde Wiley for his winning poster.
Black History Month Poster Competition Celebrates African Americans and the Arts
Turner spoke on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Great Voices Speaker Series Starts With Author
About the Contributor
Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
Nolan Duncan is a journalism broadcast major from Saint Albans, West Virginia. He has a deep passion for all forms of media. As an Eagle Scout, he strives to ensure that every article reflects the higher ideals of Scouting.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *