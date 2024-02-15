A Man who Bleeds Green and White

Nolan Duncan Glen Midkiff, chief of staff

A Marshall University chief of staff said he invests his love and dedication to Marshall and its students because of the mentors that invested their time in him.

Glen Midkiff is the chief of staff for Academic Affairs at Marshall, as well as an alumnus. Midkiff has earned four degrees from the university: a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and an education specialist degree.

Although he is proud of his achievements, Midkiff said he once believed higher education was not an option for him.

“I didn’t think college was a possibility for me,” Midkiff said. “My parents didn’t graduate high school.”

Midkiff said he only began considering college when former Marshall employee Jack Toni visited his high school, Guyan Valley. Midkiff said he was worried he would be unable to file his FAFSA, but Toni stepped in to help him.

“He was the one that said, ‘We’ll make a way, and we’ll make it happen,’” Midkiff said. “’We’ll make sure that you get accepted at Marshall University.’”

Passing up a music scholarship from Alderson Broaddus University, Midkiff said he chose Marshall because it was his dream. He said he felt something special coming from Marshall, and he wanted to be a part of that. Midkiff said his favorite memory of Marshall was the time before he started college. He said going on a tour of campus with his father meant a lot to him.

“My dad’s no longer here, and so that was a real special moment for me and him,” Midkiff said. “That was his first time ever on a college campus, and he never thought he would see his son attend Marshall.”

Midkiff said his parents meant a lot to him. He said they taught him leadership and responsibility, skills that drive his work. They also taught him to value human life and treat others with kindness.

“I’m a four-time graduate, and I know my parents look down and smile on me,” Midkiff said.

Avi Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said Midkiff is a man who “bleeds green.” In the seven years they have worked together, Mukherjee said Midkiff’s work in the College of Business is what encouraged the decision to bring him to the provost’s office as chief of Academic Affairs.

“I know that Glenn is somebody who knows the entire community,” he said. “He knows a lot of alumni and external stakeholders for Marshall, and he knows and he likes to interact with students.”

Mukherjee said Midkiff connects the past to the future; he knows the direction the university should take and how to get there.

Midkiff knows how to connect with the students, Mukherjee added.

“That’s the kind of thing that he is good at again because he knows exactly… where students come from,” Mukherjee said. “He knows them and their individual backgrounds. He knows what they are looking for, and he helps me to connect with what they need to be successful.”