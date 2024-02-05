Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Delegate Hornbuckle
NEWS
Delegate Hornbuckle
Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • February 5, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • February 5, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • February 4, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Theater Production Receives Award

Sarah Davis, News Editor
February 5, 2024
The+cast+of+%E2%80%98She+Kills+Monsters%E2%80%99+posing%0Aduring+the+production.
Courtesy of Sholten Singer
The cast of ‘She Kills Monsters’ posing during the production.

A newly-awarded production strived to defy theater stereotypes, the director of the play said.

“‘She Kills Monsters’ was remarkably special,” said Leah Turley, assistant professor of theatre performance and director of the play. “It also is about theater no longer being stuffy.”

The Marshall School of Theatre and Dance’s Fall 2022 production of “She Kills Monsters” was anonymously nominated for a BroadwayWorld West Virginia Award.

The nomination turned into a celebration when the production won the 2023 “Best Direction of a Play Award,” naming Turley the main recipient.

Story continues below advertisement

The BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards recognizes community, educational and regional professional theater productions across the Mountain State, Turley said. Marshall Theatre falls under the educational sector.

“She Kills Monsters” explores the story of a sister (Agnes) after the death of her parents and older sister (Tilly). Agnes discovers Tilly’s fantasy world within her hidden Dungeons and Dragons notebook.

Turley said the production’s themes of death, sexuality and coming-of-age made it an unconventional show for Huntington.

“There has to be a sense of pride in having the guts to do a play like ‘She Kills Monsters’ in Huntington, West Virginia, where a number of people would have read the script and said, ‘There’s no way,’” she said. “West Virginia deserves to see ‘She Kills Monsters’ as much as San Francisco, as much as New York, as much as D.C.”

Turley went on to say, “Thinking that our audiences can’t handle stuff like that is what landed us in this position in the first place.”

She believes it is important to tackle difficult subjects—like the ones portrayed in “She Kills Monsters”—on the stage.

“Theater is meant to be a reflection of society, and that includes every single part of society,” Turley said. “If we want to be truly reflective of humanity, that includes all the messy parts.”

Student actress Nikki Riniti, who played the character of Tilly in the play, said that the show was unique in both its community impact and nature. She said wearing a full armor suit and performing sword tricks made the role of Tilly special for her.

“It was one of the most profound shows,” Riniti said. “It was one of the most challenging roles I’ve ever done.”

Like Riniti, student actress Candace Maynard, who portrayed Evil Tina and Farrah, said the play marked new territory for the University program to explore.

“I think that ‘She Kills Monsters’ really sparked a new era for Marshall theater,” Maynard said. “I can’t wait to see what effect that has in the future productions.”

Both Riniti and Maynard applauded Turley for her work directing “She Kills Monsters.” Riniti said that Turley takes the time to connect with her casts.

“She is just one of those directors that makes sure that every person is seen,” she said. “Everything is very personal.”

Maynard said that Turley’s way of directing is unique and one that is overwhelmingly deserving of the award.

“Leah Turley is my favorite director that I’ve ever had,” she said. “A lot of directors will try to take charge of everything and micromanage every single little move and choreograph every single little movement, but Leah Turley understands that artists are artists.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
The keynote speaker, Laurie Goux, presented on dancer and activist Katherine Dunham.
Black History Month Kickoff Centers Around Art
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
Beth Livensperger’s art is displayed in the VAC Jan. 18 to Feb. 22.
Artist Beth Livensperger Discusses Her Process
“The Best Medicine” by Amy Pabst
Fiber Arts Major Wins National Juried Exhibition
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
More in Editors
Matthew Schaffer
Hate Crimes are on the Rise at Academic Institutions According to New FBI Report
The Swim and Dive team will compete in the Sun Belt Championships in February.
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions
Johanna Strom defeated WVU’s Camilla Bossi.
Herd Tennis Splits Home Opener
Breanna Campbell is averaging 15.5 points in her first season for the Herd.
Women's Basketball Makes History
More in Showcase
Delegate Hornbuckle
Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
Matthew Schaffer
W.Va. Pushes Transphobic Legislation With the “Women’s Bill of Rights”
Provost Avinandan Mukherjee
Students Voice Concerns to Provost
The Marshall Women’s Basketball team facing off against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 20, 2024.
Women’s Basketball Makes History
Crossword Answers 1-31-24
Livi Shonkwiler is the president of Alpha Xi Delta
Alpha Xi Delta Gears Up for Galentine’s
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *