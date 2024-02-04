Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Delegate Hornbuckle Files for Re-Election
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • February 5, 2024
Swim and Dive Rock the Rockets
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • February 5, 2024
Friends at Marshall Provide Resources for Transfers
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • February 4, 2024
Sticker Contest Calls on Student Submissions

Lilli Ramsier, Staff Reporter
February 4, 2024
Sticker+Contest+Calls+on+Student+Submissions
Courtesy of the Office of Enrollment Services

Marshall University’s Office of Enrollment Services is looking for artistic individuals to help take part in making new students feel welcomed to Marshall.

“We’re launching a contest to create unique stickers for each college at Marshall University,” an email from the Office of Enrollment Services said. “The sky’s the limit, just make sure they’re Marshall themed.”

The stickers will be sent to incoming students in the Fall 2024 Semester to help welcome them to Marshall and its community.

“We, as a department, are moving student recruitment to be more personalized for incoming students,” said Hannah Saxton, the manager of enrollment marketing. “We want them to feel special–because they are–and we want them to feel how important they are.”

Saxton went on to say, “I would just encourage students that, even if they’re not sure about their artistic abilities or if they aren’t sure they have any good ideas, send them anyway. You may have a great idea that nobody else has thought of.”

The design for the stickers can take inspiration from any of Marshall’s 10 colleges or be Marshall-themed in general. One design will be picked per college, and winners of the contest will receive a sheet of their stickers, Marshall swag, goodies and a shoutout on social media.

The contest’s submission deadline is Feb. 16.
