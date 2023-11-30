Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus

Courtesy of Consulate General of Japan in New York Mikio Mori

A discussion with the ambassador of the Consulate General of Japan in New York will feature commentary on his nation and the United States on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The event, entitled “The Role of Japan-U.S. Alliance in the Indo-Pacific,” will feature Ambassador Mikio Mori at the Drinko Library Atrium at 2 p.m.

Mori will speak about various political and social issues in the Japanese political system, according to Dr. Natsuki Fukunaga Anderson, the director of Marshall’s Japanese program.

He will also discuss events that affect or have affected both Japan and the United States.

“We actually have a lot of things going on with Japan and [the] U.S.,” Anderson said. “We had the Tokyo Olympics recently, so what’s going on after that?”

The event serves as an information session for students and faculty, especially those involved in the Japanese program.

Marshall is the only university in West Virginia that offers a Japanese program, according to Anderson.

“That’s huge because we have a lot of students coming just for that because it’s rare,” she said.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs and the Department of Modern Languages.