The poster for the upcoming play
NEWS
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 29, 2023
SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus

Sarah Davis, News Editor
November 29, 2023
Mikio Mori
Courtesy of Consulate General of Japan in New York
Mikio Mori

A discussion with the ambassador of the Consulate General of Japan in New York will feature commentary on his nation and the United States on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The event, entitled “The Role of Japan-U.S. Alliance in the Indo-Pacific,” will feature Ambassador Mikio Mori at the Drinko Library Atrium at 2 p.m.

Mori will speak about various political and social issues in the Japanese political system, according to Dr. Natsuki Fukunaga Anderson, the director of Marshall’s Japanese program.

He will also discuss events that affect or have affected both Japan and the United States.

“We actually have a lot of things going on with Japan and [the] U.S.,” Anderson said. “We had the Tokyo Olympics recently, so what’s going on after that?”

The event serves as an information session for students and faculty, especially those involved in the Japanese program. 

Marshall is the only university in West Virginia that offers a Japanese program, according to Anderson. 

“That’s huge because we have a lot of students coming just for that because it’s rare,” she said.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs and the Department of Modern Languages.
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

