Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
NEWS
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Evan Green, Executive Editor • October 11, 2023
SPORTS
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 11, 2023
CAMPUS LIFE
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Sarah Davis, News Editor • October 7, 2023
Men’s Soccer Makes History Against Georgia Southern

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
October 6, 2023
Aoumaich+and+Silva+celebrate+during+the+contest
Courtesy of HerdZone
Aoumaich and Silva celebrate during the contest

Setting a program-best win streak of 10-0, the No. 1 Marshall Men’s Soccer Team defeated Georgia Southern 3-1 on Sunday, Oct. 1, in Statesboro, Georgia.

The Herd’s previous high was a nine-game win streak that was set in 1997. 

“It’s nice to get in the record books for the guys,” said head coach Chris Grassie. “They deserve it. They’ve worked incredibly hard. It’s an honor to be in the record book at Marshall, but we’re not going to be happy until we get a trophy.” 

Georgia Southern’s Jack Ireland struck first in the 33rd minute to put the Eagles up 1-0 in the late stages of the first half. Ireland’s goal marked the first time the Herd has trailed through 10 matches this season.

Only four minutes later, Marshall drew a penalty inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Adam Aoumaich buried the penalty kick into the bottom left corner of the goal, tying the match. 

Aoumaich  sent a pass two minutes later from the right flank to the far side of the goal, where Pablo Simon  headed the ball behind the back of the goalie and put the Herd up 2-1. 

Later, in the 79th minute, Aoumaich drew a penalty inside the box, giving Morris Duggan an opportunity to extend the Herd’s lead. Duggan took the opportunity to net his first goal of the season, advancing the Herd’s lead 3-1.

“I thought we were good in spells tonight,” Grassie said. “I think we could have been a little more clinical. We created a lot of chances, but fair play to Georgia Southern. I thought they defended really well and kept repelling us from their box a little bit. We just stuck at it. It wasn’t a pretty performance.”  

The Herd returns home on Saturday, Oct. 7, to face Georgia State at 7:15 p.m.
About the Contributor
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.

