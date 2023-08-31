Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

MyMU and Blackboard to Become Virtual Construction Zones

Sarah Davis, News Editor
August 31, 2023
Dr.+Jodie+Penrod+and+Dr.+Julia+Spears
Courtesy of the Office of the President and Marshall Online
Dr. Jodie Penrod and Dr. Julia Spears

Students will notice changes to both MyMU and Blackboard in the near future, according to Marshall’s chief information officer.

“The MyMU platform is coming to its vendor ‘end of life’ in December 2024, so it was time to find a replacement,” Dr. Jodie Penrod, CIO, said. She and Dr. Julia Spears, assistant provost of Online Education and Certification, made it clear early into their tenure that they wanted to take Marshall’s Learning Management System in a new direction. 

For students, the MyMU and Blackboard websites house many software and applications used for the daily operation of the University. This includes coursework, gradebooks, financial tabs and DegreeWorks, among other important tools.

The websites will undergo renovations, both cosmetic and in functionality. The MyMU website will receive design updates, and Blackboard will be converted to Blackboard Ultra.

Story continues below advertisement

Penrod and Spears are working on these updates with the help of the IT Department. They describe the updates as both useful and needed. 

“With both enhancements, there will be many new features and an overall better user experience,” Penrod said in an email interview. “For the MyMU project, we will soon be contacting faculty and staff to participate in a week-long design thinking event. During this event, we will encourage faculty, staff and students to share their ‘dream’ portal, and then we will work to find ways in which we can optimize the design for the best experience.” 

“The updated LMS [Learning Management System] version, Ultra, has a better user interface and is mobile friendly and responsive. In addition, the common navigation will make it easier for students to know where to find items from course to course,” Spears said.

Penrod added that these changes will not require updates on the user’s end, saying that, “Students shouldn’t have to modify or install anything separately.”

Despite the virtual construction zone, both websites are expected to be compatible with the current Marshall internet bandwidth, according to Penrod and the IT Department. They also say that although “bugs” are bound to come up, precautions to handle them are in place.

“We continuously monitor it to ensure we are all well below our bandwidth. MU IT does not anticipate any issues with the network during these technology upgrades,” Penrod said. “With any technology, there can be an occasional issue that impacts performance or capability. The MU IT team will do our best to test and troubleshoot these issues prior to going live. All issues can be reported to [email protected], along with any other technology issue you might experience.”

Faculty and students can expect to see the outcomes of these projects in 2024.

“The MyMU project will likely be ready mid-summer, prior to the Fall 2024 semester,” Penrod said. 

According to Spears, Blackboard Ultra began its conversion this fall.

“There are about 480 sections using Ultra this fall with the goal to transition all course materials into Ultra by next summer” she said. Since we have multiple phases to the upgrade, students may see some of their courses using Blackboard Learn Ultra and others in the original version of Blackboard Learn.” Penrod believes that these updates will greatly improve the usability of both websites and grow as they begin their projects.

“Both products will have a much more intuitive user experience and provide an enhanced feature set. There will be more to come as we get closer to the implementation of these projects!” Penrod said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Fans before Herd Rally was canceled
Annual Herd Rally Canceled Last Week
Karen Collinsworth working at the campus Starbucks
Students and Faculty Rally to Raise Money for Campus Starbucks Employee
President Brad D. Smith originally announced his plan for debt-free graduation during his investiture last fall
Smith Sticks to Marshall For All Amid WVU Layoffs
Smith, Gov. Justice and Baby Dog at the signing of Bill 117
West Virginia Government Grants $45 Million to Marshall Cybersecurity
Marshall Celebrates 2023 Spring Commencement
Marshall Celebrates 2023 Spring Commencement
Jessica Huff speaks at a community event.
'Create Narratives,' Says Jessica Huff
More in Editors
Rai Pinto during the game
Men's Soccer Sweeps Wright State
Herd Women's Soccer Ties at Indiana State
Matthew Bell led the Thundering Herds offensive onslaught.
Men's Soccer Wins 4-0 Against Oakland University
New Drinko Academy Fellow Named
REVIEW: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Delights the Senses
REVIEW: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Delights the Senses
Over 800 Expected to Walk at Spring Commencement
More in NEWS
Volleyball Sweeps Bethune-Cookman
Volleyball Sweeps Bethune-Cookman
Works done by Erin Waugh
Childhood Memories Explored in Art Capstones
Pharmacy School and Rite-Aid Host Scholarship Program
SGA Proposes Wi-Fi Improvements Across Campus
Faculty Members Recognized for Their Service
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Opens Today
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Opens Today
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a junior from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *