Softball Rolled Over App State in Conference Opener

The Thundering Herd improved its win streak to 12 after an eight to zero win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers this past weekend.

Marshall improved to 22 wins and three losses in its first game against a Sun Belt Conference opponent after a historic start in non-conference play.

Senior pitcher Sydney Nester showed up for her 14th win of the season throwing four strikeouts.

Junior catcher Autumn Owen hit her 13th home run of the season to seal the game for the Herd in the top of the sixth.

The Herd had six of their eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings, with four coming in the fifth from Owen, Sydney Bickel, Grace Chelemen and Alex Coleman.

Bickel finished the game with one RBI and two runs scored, and Owen ended with three RBI and two runs as well.

Marshall was scheduled for three games against the Mountaineers, and two of the three were postponed due to weather conditions until further notice.

The Thundering Herd will take on UT Martin and Bellarmine in a double header on Wednesday, Mar. 22, at 1 and 5 p.m., respectively.

This weekend the Herd returns home to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.