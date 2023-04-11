Softball’s 23-Game Win Streak Snapped at ULM

Thundering Herd Softball traveled to Monroe, Louisiana over the weekend and won two of its three games against the ULM Warhawks.

Marshall dominated in the first game of the series against the conference opponent on Friday 13-2.

The Herd got off to a hot start scoring three runs off a Rielly Lucas hit into left center field in the top of the first inning.

In the sixth, Marshall had five runs to end the game thanks to a Camryn Michallas single, Lauren Love double, Brooklyn Ulrich hit to right field and a Bub Feringa hit one up the middle for a Ulrich score.

Sydney Nester received her 19th win of the year allowing two hits and striking out seven Warhawks for the Herd’s 22nd straight victory.

Savannah Rice started in the first game on Saturday where Marshall won (four to three).

Redshirt senior pitcher Nester came in the seventh for relief and saved the game with a double play as Michallas got the out at third base before throwing to Lucas for the final out.

Ulrich hit her third home run of the season to tie the game at two, and the Herd had two more runs in the fifth to take the two-point lead.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader ended Marshall’s historic 23-game win streak.

The final game of the series was close as well; a run of two-out hits from Lucas, Michallas, and Abby Darnley started off a three-run Herd rally in the top of the fourth inning.

ULM responded with a four-run fifth inning. Nester is now 19-3 for the season and allowed six hits, five runs, and one strikeout in just over four innings of play.

Marshall will travel to Morehead State to take on the Eagles on April 12th and will return to conference play this weekend against Coastal Carolina.