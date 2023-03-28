Softball Sweeps Southern Miss, Increases Win Streak to 17 Games

Marshall University Softball increased its win streak to 17 after winning all three games this past weekend against Southern Miss.

The Herd hosted the Golden Eagles at home on Saturday for a doubleheader and took the first game 4-0.

Plastic bags were flying over the field as the wind picked up on Saturday, making it even harder to predict where the ball would land.

Senior pitcher Sydney Nester held the golden eagles scoreless in the contest and Camryn Michallas hit her first home run of the season which led to three runs. The three- run homer in the sixth inning secured the victory in game one after Rielly Lucas hit a single to the infield that let Grace Chelemen bring it home.

In game two of the day, Marshall started Savannah Rice at pitcher and also allowed Bub Feringa and Bri Godfrey to take a turn at the circle in the win 17-9.

The Herd were up three to one in the third inning as Chelemen’s homer led to three runs. Marshall went up 6-4.

The lead changed five times in the contest, and Marshall went down by two in the top of the fourth. The Herd answered back with a Feringa home run that gave Marshall four more runs.

In the sixth inning, Marshall’s leading home run hitter Autumn Owen hit a single that ended the game.

Marshall’s Bri Godfrey finished the game at the circle only allowing one more point and two hits as the Herd went on to score 17.

Marshall’s last game of the series on Sunday had a similar result to game one as Marshall won again 4-0.

Nester pitched again in the Sunday game allowing four hits and striking out ten Southern Miss batters. Marshall’s senior pitcher leads the Sun Belt in shutouts with seven this season.

Brooklyn Ulrich’s walk helped Marshall get on the board with an easy trip home from Feringa.

Sydney Bickel, Alex Coleman and Chelemen all finished with one run apiece to give Marshall the victory.

With the three wins this past weekend, Marshall remains on top of Sun Belt Conference play and made history yesterday after winning their 18 th game in a row against Northern Kentucky. Marshall has never won more than 17 in a row in the program’s 30 year history.