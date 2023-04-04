Softball Increases Its Win Streak to 21 Games After Sweeping Georgia State

Thundering Herd Softball was dominant against the Georgia State Panthers this past weekend, winning all three games at home.

Marshall increased its win streak to 21 and improved its record to 31 wins with three losses. The Herd won its first contest (six to one) on Saturday.

Senior pitcher Sydney Nester allowed only one run in her 17th win as starting pitcher for the Herd.

Grace Chelemen hit a home run over the train tracks to top off the four-run fifth inning after the Panthers allowed an Autumn Owen walk.

“I decided to stay calm and get a pitch that I liked. I just drove it, and it went over,” Chelemen said after her three RBI and one-run-winning performance.

On Sunday, the Herd took on Georgia State in a doubleheader winning the first one (five to one).

In the first inning, Chelemen continued to perform with a single that brought Owen home. Chelemen scored a run of her own in the fifth inning off a single from Rielly Lucas.

Savannah Rice started as pitcher for her eighth win. The junior pitcher struck out two Panthers in four innings of play.

Freshman pitcher Bri Godfrey finished out the last three innings and held Georgia State scoreless.

In the second (six to zero) win on Sunday, Owen added another home run to her season tally, making it 16 on the year.

Brooklyn Ulrich hit a home run in the third, and Lucas struck one to right field in the sixth to top off the weekend sweep.

Nester pitched in all seven innings for the Herd and got her 159th strike out of the season. The redshirt senior is now ahead of all other pitchers in the Sun Belt Conference for strikeouts.

This coming Thursday, Marshall will travel to Monroe, Louisiana to take on ULM at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.





