Marshall Softball Completes Strong Weekend in Chattanooga

Marshall University Softball won their last four games of five in the 2023 Chattanooga Challenge last weekend.

The Herd played the Western Illinois Leathernecks in the first of two games in Chattanooga on Sunday. Western Illinois scored on Marshall in the first inning with a run from their second batter, Gabriela Drager.

Marshall rallied back at the bottom of the first inning with three runs from Autumn Owen, Grace Chelemen and Sydney Bickel.

After the first inning, Western Illinois did not score for the rest of the game, as Marshall had 14 total runs in five innings.

Junior shortstop Sydney Bickel led the Herd in total runs with three, and freshman pitcher Bri Godfrey won in her first game as a starter, only allowing the Leathernecks one run off four hits in all five innings.

Marshall went on to play Indiana State at 11:30 a.m., right after their first win of the day. Senior pitcher Sydney Nester closed out the Chattanooga Challenge as a starter.

Nester only allowed one hit in all seven innings played, and Marshall only scored one run from Sydney Bickel to win the contest.

The Herd finished the weekend winning four of their five games. The only loss came from UT Chattanooga on Saturday, giving the Herd two losses and seven wins this season.

Marshall plays a double-header in the Liberty Classic in Lynchburg, Virginia, this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. against Liberty and finishing off at 2 p.m. against Morgan State.