Marshall Men’s Basketball Defeats Coastal Carolina 92-74, Taylor Scores Career-High 33 Points

Marshall defeated Coastal Carolina on the road 92-74 Thursday night.

The win for the Herd makes it a season sweep against Coastal Carolina.

The game’s leading scorer was junior Andrew Taylor, with a career-high 33 points on 14 of 27 shooting. Taylor also had ten rebounds and six assists.

“This game, I took a step back, slowed down, ran the offense, and looked for teammates to get everyone else involved. It made it easier on myself,” Taylor said.

Marshall started the game on a 17-3 run and never looked back. The herd went into halftime with a 17-point lead, 45-28.

In the second half, Marshall outscored Coastal Carolina 47-46.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points, and six of his seven baskets were three-pointers.

“It’s something that happens to shooters. Sometimes you have to have faith the next one is going to go in,” Curfman said about his hot shooting.

Senior Taevion Kinsey shot 70% from the field with 17 points. Kinsey also finished with six rebounds and four assists.

Both freshman Wyatt Fricks and Jacob Conner finished with seven points.

Marshall shot 46.8% from the field as a team, with 13 three-pointers. Marshall also outrebounded Coastal Carolina 41-39.

Next, the Herd will face Georgia State on the road Saturday at 2 p.m.