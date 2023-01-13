Men’s Basketball Dominates Southern Miss 89-67

Men’s basketball improved to (14-4) after defeating Southern Miss 89-67 Thursday night.

“There was a great energy in the crowd, the players, and it was a good chance to showcase Marshall – not only our basketball team, but our fan base and how we run our operation,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “I want to thank Brad Smith for being here and Christian Spears for all they do to support this program. We’ve got a bunch of good kids that represent the school well.”

The Herd had four players in double figures.

The leading scorer was senior Taevion Kinsey, with 23 points and seven assists.

Junior Kamdyn Curfman and freshman Micah Handlogten each had 17 points. Handlogten also collected 16 rebounds and is averaging 11.5 rebounds a game, which is tied for fourth in the nation.

Junior Andrew Taylor had 19 points with eight assists and nine rebounds.

“I’d say definitely the energy really helped that. It really felt it helped us play better and to get the lead up more to keep the crowd going,” Handlogten said about the crowd of 4,321 in attendance on Saturday night.

Next, Marshall will host Old Dominion Saturday night at 7 p.m.