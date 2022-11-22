Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight, Defeats Chicago State 82-70
Herd men’s basketball defeated Chicago State 82-70 Monday evening.
The game started strong for the Herd as they went on a 9-0 run in the first three minutes of the contest and even gained a 15-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game.
However, Chicago state would track down the Herd as they went on a 15-2 run to take the lead 10 minutes into the contest.
It would be tied 39-39 going into halftime.
The Herd would eventually catch steam in the second half, outscoring Chicago State 43 to 31.
Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor had his third 20 or more-point game of the season with 24 points. He shot 10 of 22 from the field and 4-9 from the three-point mark.
Senior Taevion Kinsey had 22 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field.
Freshman Micah Handlogten collected a double-double scoring 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points, shooting 5 to 10 from the field.
Next, Marshall will host Morehead State Saturday at 7 p.m.