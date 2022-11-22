Men’s Basketball Wins Fourth Straight, Defeats Chicago State 82-70

Herd men’s basketball defeated Chicago State 82-70 Monday evening.

The game started strong for the Herd as they went on a 9-0 run in the first three minutes of the contest and even gained a 15-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game.

However, Chicago state would track down the Herd as they went on a 15-2 run to take the lead 10 minutes into the contest.

It would be tied 39-39 going into halftime.

The Herd would eventually catch steam in the second half, outscoring Chicago State 43 to 31.

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor had his third 20 or more-point game of the season with 24 points. He shot 10 of 22 from the field and 4-9 from the three-point mark.

Senior Taevion Kinsey had 22 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field.

Freshman Micah Handlogten collected a double-double scoring 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points, shooting 5 to 10 from the field.

Next, Marshall will host Morehead State Saturday at 7 p.m.