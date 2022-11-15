Men’s Basketball Dominate Tennessee Tech

Herd men’s basketball wins in their home opener against Tennessee Tech 91-65 Monday, Nov 14.

Freshman Micah Handlogten got things started early for the Herd with a dunk assisted by fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey. Marshall would roll with that early momentum as they held the lead for the game’s entirety.

It was Kinsey’s 100th career start, and it was a big night, as he dropped 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting, with seven assists and three steals.

It was also a big night for redshirt senior Andrew Taylor, who had 17 points and six rebounds, allowing him to hit 1,000 career points.

Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said his team could improve.

“It was great to be back in the Cam [Cam Henderson Center]. I thought it was a good crowd for a Monday night, but it can get better, just like our team,” he said. “We want them to keep coming, and our young men are going to give you everything they got.”

Handlogten finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Wyatt Fricks and freshman Jacob Conner each had seven points and eight rebounds.

Marshall outrebounded Tennessee Tech 48 to 30.

The Herd shot nearly 50 percent from the field, hitting 39 of 79.

Next, Marshall will go on the road against Miami (OH) on Thursday at 7 p.m.