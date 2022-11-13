Marshall Wins the ’75’ Game Against Appalachian State

Marshall gets its first FBS home victory of the season after defeating Appalachian State 28-21 in the annual ‘75’ game Saturday, Nov. 12.

Herd football head coach Charles Huff said that prior to the game, he told his team to make the ‘75’ proud.

“I took the pressure off the guys; I said whatever we do, just make sure when we walk off that field that the 75 are proud of how we played,” he said. “I think our herd brothers and sisters in heaven are proud of what we did tonight.”

Marshall struck first with an 80-yard opening drive that took 15 plays and six minutes, capped off by a one-yard Khalan Laborn touchdown run.

Huff said the opening drive set the tone for the rest of the game.

“We talked about starting fast, and we talked about playing one play at a time,” he said. “I thought for the first time, we came out and started fast; it created a lot of momentum early.”

After six combined punts and two interceptions from both teams, and one turnover on downs by Appalachian State, Marshall got back on the board after Cam Fancher found Jayden Harrison for a five-yard touchdown pass, putting up the Herd 14-0, with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Then the Mountaineers responded with a 10-play, 32-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Daetrich Harrington, cutting into the Herd lead, making it 14-7 with a minute remaining before halftime.

After halftime, Marshall’s defense forced the Mountaineers to a three-and-out, causing the Mountaineers to punt, and that’s when the Herd’s special team made a big play when Shadeed Ahmed blocked a punt, which was recovered for a touchdown, putting up Marshall 21-7.

Huff said his team had been working hard on blocking punts.

“Special teams showed up today,” he said. “It was good today to get one; I was excited because when you work at something really hard and really long, it’s good for the players to have some success.”

Then on the pursuing kickoff, Appalachian State’s Milan Tucker ran it back for a 96-yard touchdown, making it 21-14 with 10:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Marshall would respond with an eight-play, 82-yard drive, which resulted in Fancher finding Corey Gammage for a 19-yard touchdown pass, putting up Marshall 28-14 with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Later in the fourth quarter, Appalachian State would cut the deficit to 28-21 when Chase Brice found Henry Pearson for a 14-yard touchdown pass, but it would not be enough as it would be the last score of the game.

Huff said the Herd community showed up big during the game.

“Overall, a phenomenal effort by every single person that wore green tonight,” he said. “I hope all the things we’ve invested into this weekend are really making the people proud of what we were able to do tonight.”

Marshall is now 9-1 in the annual ‘75’ game, which started in 2013.

Marshall improves to 6-4 and is on the cusp of being bowl eligible as they hit the road against Georgia Southern Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.