Marshall Men’s Basketball Defeats University of Charleston in an Exhibition

Marshall men’s basketball defeated the University of Charleston 92-66 in an exhibition match Friday at the Cam Henderson Center.

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor led the team with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds. He shot 11-23 and went five for eight from the three-point mark.

Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on the night.

Junior Obinna Anochili-Killen, freshman Micah Handlogten and freshman Jacob Conner all recorded double-doubles.

Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’antoni said his team had a lackluster start.

“It was a bad start, we were lazy. We didn’t get up into them defensively,” he said. “It was a good win, but we have to be better.”

Marshall plays UPIKE in another exhibition on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.