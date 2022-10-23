Marshall Gets First Sun Belt Win Against JMU

Marshall got back on track with their first Sun Belt win against JMU by a score of 26-12 Saturday night.

JMU got on the board first with a Camden Wise 35-yard field goal, making it 3-0 Dukes.

Just four minutes later, Billy Atkins found Zach Horton for a 17-yard JMU touchdown. The extra point was blocked and returned for a Defensive PAT by Marshall’s E.J. Jackson, making it 9-2 Dukes.

With about one minute remaining in the first quarter Camden Wise hit a 25-yard field goal, making it 12-2 dukes.

After that, it was all Marshall as they would go and put up 24 unanswered points.

At about 9:50 in the second quarter, Khalan Laborn ran for a 61-yard touchdown, making it 12-9 dukes.

Later in the third, Cam Fancher found Corey Gammage for a 57-yard touchdown, making it 16-12 Marshall.

Five minutes later, Rece Verhoff hit a 38-yarder to make it 19-12 Marshall.

In the fourth quarter, Laborn ran for another touchdown, this time for 18-yards. It would make it 26-12 Marshall, the final score.

Up next for Marshall is Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:00 p.m.