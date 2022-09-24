Marshall+Drops+to+Troy+on+the+Road

Marshall lost to Tory by a final score of 16-7 Saturday night.

The Herd came into the game looking to bounce back after a tough loss on the road against Bowling Green last weekend.

Marshall started quickly in the first quarter as Troy’s quarterback Gunnar Watson was sacked by Sam Burton, which led to a fumble recovered by Cory Cumberlander.

Just four plays later, Troy forced a sack on Henry Colombi for a loss of 19 yards leading to a scoop and score by Troy’s defensive tackle Buddha Jones, putting up Troy 7-0.

Colombi finished the game 8-13 with 49 yards through the air.

Marshall would only score once during the game, which came in the third quarter as running back Laborn ran in for a 14-yard touchdown, his sixth of the season.

Laborn had 29 rushes for 113 yards in the game.

After the touchdown by Laborn, it was all Troy for the rest of the game, putting up 421 yards of offense compared to Marshall’s 169 yards.

Marshall punted the ball nine times compared to Troy’s four times.

This was the first time Marshall has been held scoreless in a half since 2020 in the Conference USA championship game.

Marshall will host Gardner-Webb next Saturday, October 1, at 3:30 p.m.