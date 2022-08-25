Colombi Named Herd Starter for Week 1

Marshall has named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Coach Charles Huff named Henry Colombi the starter for week one after a “close” competition with Cam Fancher.

“Henry Colombi will be our starter, really close battle, and Cam Fancher has greatly improved. Going to go with experience,” Coach Charles Huff said during a preseason press conference.

“He has done everything we’ve asked him to do, and more, as far as extra film work, learning the system, getting with the guys in the summer, and doing the things that the quarterback of the team does.”

Colombi, a three-star transfer, threw for 1,291 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions last year for Texas Tech.





