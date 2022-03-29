Sydney Nester Earns Fourth C-USA Pitcher of the Week as Marshall Softball Keeps Record Books Busy Against MTSU

Herd softball finds its way into the record book on a weekly basis.

In a conference series against Middle Tennessee last weekend, Nester pitched 15 innings. In over two games worth of work, Nester allowed only two runs. The Herd completed a sweep of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders thanks partially to Nester racking up her 500th career strikeout and 156th in a Herd uniform.

From the plate, Mya Stevenson has put in work. In the series against Middle Tennessee, Stevenson recorded home runs in two of three games and recorded 5 total RBI. With her 11th home run of the season, Stevenson is within inches of becoming the all-time program leader. She became only the second player in Herd history to tally 50 home runs, trailing only Rachel Folden with 58. Stevenson is on pace to become the all-time leader this season.

Aly Harrel, in the meantime, became the all-time leader in walks with her 148th on Saturday. She has struck out only three times the entire season, a mark that showcases her overall dominance. On the season, Harrel has a .506 average so far, the highest mark of her career.

Marshall also set a program record for doubles as a team Sunday, hitting seven doubles in a single game. It recorded nine runs on 10 hits with eight of them coming from RBI.

It is difficult to find a single star for the Thundering Herd. Marshall’s offense and pitching, from top to bottom, is interstellar.

With so many broken records, it should come as no surprise that Marshall outscored MTSU 22-3 on the weekend, ending two games in 6 innings.

Marshall now has a record of 19-9 on the season. Following two postponements against Akron, the Herd will return to Dot Hicks Field on Apr. 1 to take on Charlotte in a three-game series.