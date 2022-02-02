Marshall Defeats UAB And Ends 10 Game Losing Streak

“Everybody was able to adjust. Step up, next man up. We took care of business tonight,” said Mikel Beyers on the adjustments the team made once Kinsey was ruled out.

Marshall got off to a quick start by getting two clutch three-pointers from David Early to give Marshall an early lead.

In the four minutes from 16 to 12 minutes remaining in half, the Blazers were able to get on a run and tie the game. However, the Herd regained the lead on a layup by Aymeric Toussaint with 11:05 remaining in the half.

Marshall continued having a strong lead throughout the first half. A key contributor was Marshall forward Obinna-Anochili Killen, who scored 13 in the first half.

At the start of the second half, UAB cut into Marshall’s double-digit lead. At the under 16 media timeout, Marshall led by seven. With 13:18 remaining in the game, Andrew Taylor landed a jumper, stretching the lead back to double-digits. However, throughout the rest of the second half, UAB made numerous runs to shrink Marshall’s deficit.

After a Beyers dunk with 2:18 remaining in the game, the Blazers were able to come back from an eleven-point deficit and trim the lead to two points with 31 seconds remaining.

Marshall expanded the lead to four points on an Anochili-Killen dunk. UAB’s Jordan Walker scored on a layup with 16 seconds remaining in the contest.

Freshman guard Tony Toney got a foul with 12 seconds remaining in the contest, sending Mikel Beyers to the line. Beyers would drain one of the two free throws making the game a three-point affair.

The Blazers would move the ball down the court in the final seconds trying to put up two three-point attempts to tie the game, but both shots missed.

After the game, head coach Dan D’Antoni talked about Taevion’s impact on the team even though he was not available to play in the contest: “Taevion’s a true leader. He’s a rare, rare athlete. [He’s] unselfish, plays hard, talented, nice young man.” D’Antoni added, “We can’t wait to get him back.”

Fresh off this win, Marshall Basketball is back on the road Thursday to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs tipoff is at 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.