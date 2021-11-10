Marshall Wind Symphony Presents Musical to Celebrate 150 Years of Huntington

This weekend, students and faculty from the departments of music, theatre and video production have come together to celebrate Huntington’s 150th anniversary by creating a musical titled “Home.”

“We hope that ‘Home’ can become an annual event for the city of Huntington and Marshall University as a kick-off to the holiday season,” said Jack Cirillo, director of the musical and professor at Marshall University.

This musical is written by Clint McElroy, directed by Jack Cirillo, and conceived by Adam Dalton.

“The concert is broken up into two halves. The first half will tell the history of Huntington going back to our founder Collis P. Huntington. You’ll hear music that will remind your of the railroad and the river which were vital lifelines to our town,” said Adam Dalton, director of bands at Marshall University.

“You’ll hear original compositions by Marshall faculty and alumni. The second half will focus on the present and future of our great town. There is a world-premiere of a piece written specifically for this event. Jim Stephenson, a renowned, internationally-known composer wrote ‘Home Stretch’ just for the Marshall Wind Symphony.”

The musical will also feature over 50 musicians, traditional marches to Broadway to contemporary wind band pieces.

“It is such an honor to collaborate with the Marshall Artist Series and to perform in the historic Keith Albee Theatre,” said Dalton This is a first for me and the Marshall Wind Symphony and we can’t wait to get on that stage.”

The musical will require all audience members to wear masks during the performance for safety precautions.

“COVID-19 has, of course, had enormous impact on the performing arts,” said Cirillo. “Over the last year and a half, all of us who define ourselves artistically through live performance have had to be particularly creative in order to keep the machine going and we have! Streaming performances, Virtual readings, concerts, even Drive-In Theatre have become solutions to the problem. As we begin to turn the corner and are able to present live performances again, we celebrate the opportunity but are mindful of the risk.”

The event will be held on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available for the event at the Joan C. Edwards Box Office from 12-4 p.m .Monday through Friday.

Marshall students can get one free ticket with Marshall ID.

For more information, check the Marshall University newsletter or contact Jack Cirillo at [email protected]