Weekend sports roundup

Zachary Hiser, Photo Editor|March 30, 2021
Men's Soccer
The Marshall men’s soccer team scrapped for an overtime victory over the Florida International Panthers on Saturday at Hoops Family Field, winning t...
Softball
Winning two out of three games, the Marshall softball team earned a series win Sunday against the Bellarmine Knights.
The Herd improved its record ...
Men’s soccer stepping out of conference Wednesday against WVU
Herd men’s soccer set for top-15, conference tilt with Kentucky
Herd men’s soccer uses golden goal to top FIU
Mens Soccer: MU vs. Bowling Green
Dias named C-USA offensive player of the week
Marshall men’s soccer ties in season opener
Herd men’s soccer season begins Saturday
Herd soccer star drafted
Football
A Trip Down Memory Lane
Former Herd men’s soccer player to host ZEE Soccer Christmas Camp
