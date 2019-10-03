Marshall outlasts Old Dominion overtime thriller

Molly Preston kicks the ball down the field for the Herd in its game against High Point on Sept. 15.

The Marshall University Thundering Herd women’s soccer team defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs, 3-2 Thursday night at Hoops Family Field. Marshall improves to (4-8-0) on the season and (2-2-0) in Conference USA play.

The game started off to a fast pace when Old Dominion’s senior Kyra Ricks sent a rocket into the back of the net just 30 seconds into the game off of an assist from freshman Ece Turkoglu. The goal sent ODU into an early 1-0 lead over Marshall.

The Monarchs knocked in another goal right before the first half ended when junior Loes Van Loon sent a ball into the goal off of a volley.

Marshall did not wait long to answer back as they scored just nine minutes later when senior Marah Abu-Tayeh scored her first goal of the game off of a free kick from junior Rene Ross. ODU headed into halftime up just 2-1.

Marshall did not wait long to score in the second half as Abu-Tayeh sent in a shot from outside of the 28-yard box that found the back of the net and gave her six goals on the season and tied the game up with ODU at 2-2.

“We are seeing a team play that’s learned a lot about itself,” Marshall’s Head Coach Kevin Long said. “We have a bunch of players down their that just stay engaged in the game.”

The game headed into overtime where it was back and forth between the two teams until senior Alyssa Totzke scored the game winner off of an assist by Ross.

Marshall is back in Conference USA action this Sunday as they take on Charlotte at 1 p.m.

Mike Dotson can be contacted at [email protected]