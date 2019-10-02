Pita’s six saves secure the Herd’s dominance over Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall men’s soccer team snapped the University of Dayton’s four match win-streak Tuesday evening at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia with a final score of 2-0.

This win marks the Herd’s first ever win in this series with the Flyers and third clean sheet of the season.

Marshall improved its record to 7-1-1 (1-0-0 Conference USA) while Dayton dropped to 5-5-0 (1-0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference).

“It was huge,” Head Coach Chris Grassie said. “I think that winning on days like this against teams like that, I thought we were quite comfortable out there. It’s very impressive.”

Grassie said getting the win really proves Marshall has championship credentials and that he challenges his team that they cannot talk about clean sheets with having teams try to break them down and make mistakes.

“We need to be focused for 90 minutes,” Grassie said. “Let’s see it. The fact that the guys got through it tonight, I thought they were terrific today.”

Marshall senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita had a total of six saves, resulting in a shutout performance for the Herd. This clean sheet marks the seventh of his career in a Marshall uniform. In the Marshall record book, he is tied for seventh place for most shutouts with Greg Terhune who played for the Herd from 2003-2006.

“He’s a very good keeper,” Grassie said. “He’s a big save keeper. I thought with his feet tonight (he was) brilliant, absolutely fantastic. Just nice and simple, nice and safe. Overall, that’s probably his best performance in a Marshall shirt.”

Dayton’s senior goalkeeper Federico Barrios had four saves with two goals against him and the Flyers.

The first goal for Marshall was scored by freshman forward Max Schneider in the 28th minute of the match with an assist from senior midfielder Jonas Westmeyer. The second goal was assisted by a corner kick and ruled an own goal scored by Dayton when the goal keeper dropped the ball and a defender knocked it into the net in the 73rd minute.

Grassie said that this is probably the proudest he has been of his team this season.

“I am very, very happy,” Grassie said. “It was tough, but the guys focused and did really well.”

The Herd outmatched the Flyers in shots by period (12 to eight), corner kicks (10 to five), saves by period (six to four) and fouls (12 to seven).

The Herd has one final home game Saturday against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers before hitting the road for six straight away matchups. First kick is set for 7 p.m. at Hoops Family Field.

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]