Women’s soccer to face UTEP in second conference game of season

The Marshall University Women’s soccer team looks for its third win of the season on Thursday when they take on University of Texas at El Paso in Huntington at Hoops Family Field at 7 p.m.

The herd hope to improve to (3-7-0) (0-1-0 Conference USA) on the season when they play UTEP Thursday night; this will be the second conference game of the season.

The UTEP Miners are (6-2-2) on the season and (1-0-0) in conference play. UTEP is coming to Huntington after defeating Florida International University 3-1.

“Marshall will be our first of three straight conference away games,” UTEP head Coach Kathryn Balogun said per UTEP press release. “Marshall had a hard loss against a tough Florida Atlantic side in Florida. I am sure they will come out strong,”

Marshall women’s soccer team will be traveling back to Florida Sunday, Sept. 29 to take on FIU and then will be back at home on Oct. 3.

Mike Dotson can be contacted at [email protected]