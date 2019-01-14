The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under GALLERIES, Men's Basketball, Showcase, SPORTS

GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

Richard Crank, Photographer|January 14, 2019

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gallery|15 Photos
Richard Crank
Marshall's Jarrod West (13), Rondale Watson (23), Jannson Williams (3), Taevion Kinsey (1) and Jon Elmore (33) celebrate at the final buzzer as WKU players look on in defeat after the Herd's 70-69 win over the Hilltoppers.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under GALLERIES

Where Marshall can take you: Working in California
Where Marshall can take you: Working in California
48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost
48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost
Former Beach Boy rocks Huntington with old hits
Former Beach Boy rocks Huntington with old hits
Local day-cares participated in City Hall’s safe Trick or Treat
Local day-cares participated in City Hall’s safe Trick or Treat
SGA celebrates Halloween

...

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Burks’ basket, Beyers’ block send Marshall past Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – C.J. Burks made a driving layup with 32 seconds left and Mikel Beyers blocked Jon Davis’ last-ditch 3-pointer to send Marshall (...

Men’s basketball falters in overtime against Toledo
Men’s basketball falters in overtime against Toledo
Herd men’s basketball travels to Duquesne

Marshall men’s basketball looks to add a road win against Duquesne Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Marshall sits at 5-2 on the season with losses to ...

Herd basketball routed by Maryland

The Marshall men’s basketball team lost Friday 104-67 to the Maryland Terrapins at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. “That wasn’t...

Men’s basketball uses three-pointer to down Mount St. Mary’s
Men’s basketball uses three-pointer to down Mount St. Mary’s
Navigate Left
  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Where Marshall can take you: Working in California

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    48th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Former Beach Boy rocks Huntington with old hits

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Local day-cares participated in City Hall’s safe Trick or Treat

  • GALLERIES

    SGA celebrates Halloween

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Mr. and Miss Marshall of 2018 homecoming for herd

  • GALLERIES

    Gallery: Herd Madness

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    100 mile meal feed hungry students on Marshall’s campus

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Intercultural Talent Show at Marshall allows students to showcase talents

  • GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

    GALLERIES

    Unity Walk brings Marshall community together, begins homecoming activities

Navigate Right