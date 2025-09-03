Zach Bryan takes Huntington by storm

On Saturday, Aug. 30, country music star Zach Bryan came to Huntington, West Virginia, as the city’s first large-scale concert, bringing in approximately 40,000 people.

Marshall student Logan Waller said, “It was definitely a little surreal to see a big name artist in the Marshall stadium, and it was nice to see the effects it had: people walking up and down Fifth (Avenue) and it feeling alive. It was definitely nice to see my school on the back of a tour shirt.”

Many restaurants in Huntington were impacted as well, including the local Fat Patty’s. Waitress Maranda Corns said, “The rush started at around 11:30 and didn’t end until 8:00. There was a line wrapped around the block and a line from the bathroom to the bar just for drinks.” She said there had also been a two-hour long wait just for tables. She also said most of the food for appetizers was gone due to the concert.

Even just looking around Huntington, the atmosphere had clearly changed from the usual college-town vibe it typically has, and there had even been people tailgating in the parking lot of the stadium since noon. The city was suddenly brought to life and was able to bond over what was such an exciting and new experience for those who have been here for four years, their whole life and for those just now moving in. The Marshall experience has managed to expand from a college town to a town that can now have concerts.

