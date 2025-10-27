GALLERY: Huntington Pride Festival 2025 – All Aboard the Rainbow Railroad!

Artists like Sassa Wilkes filled the event with creativity, offering pride-themed clothing, accessories and original prints. Local companies and organizations that proudly support the LGBTQ+ community set up tents with information, resources and meaningful ways for attendees to get involved. Drag performers from across the Tri-State area kept the energy high with captivating performances, laughter and plenty of sparkle. Holly Forbes, best known for her appearance on “The Voice,” also performed. The festival continued well into the night, wrapping up around 11 p.m., leaving the crowd buzzing with joy, pride and community spirit.

Kade Klover can be contacted at [email protected].

Gallery • 52 Photos Kade Klover All photos in this gallery were taken by Kade Klover.