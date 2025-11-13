Award-winning singer Lalah Hathaway to perform for Marshall Artists Series

Lalah Hathaway was recently named a nominee in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. (Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series)

Five-time Grammy award winning singer Lalah Hathaway will be performing on campus as the next event of the Marshall Artists Series’ lineup.

Hathaway will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artists Series, said students have a lot to look forward to from Hathaway’s award-winning vocals.

“I think students can look forward to an amazing night of music. She’s an incredible vocalist, and I think she’s going to be like a diamond in the rough,” Jones said. “They may not know about her, but they’re going to know who she is once they go. It’s going to be great.”

Jones said Hathaway performs a wide variety of music, ranging from R&B and jazz to gospel, pop and hip hop. She has also covered some of her father’s, Donny Hathaway, music in the past.

Students attending the performance have an opportunity to explore new music and an artist they have not heard before, Jones said.

“What’s exciting is the opportunity, if you aren’t familiar with her, to discover a new artist. She’s won five Grammys. She’s been nominated for several more. In fact, the Grammy nominations just came out this year, and she’s got at least one nomination,” Jones said. “This is an opportunity to hear somebody you may not know and walk away a fan.”

Student tickets are free and can be picked up from the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Box Office. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets for the public can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at marshall.edu/muartistseries.

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].