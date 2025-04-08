Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Broadcast journalist to deliver keynote address at spring commencement

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
April 8, 2025
Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning journalist (Courtesy of Marshall University).

Social justice advocate, author and journalist will share her wisdom with Marshall’s spring graduates. 

Soledad O’Brien, the CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, is set to speak at both the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 10, at the Marshal Health Network Arena. 

CNN, NBC, HBO and PBS are several entities O’Brien has conducted journalist work for, several of which she earned awards for her storytelling. 

O’Brien is an avid speaker on college campuses, and her topics include diversity in the media and women in leadership. 

Likewise, she appeared at the 2023 Huntington Women Warriors Summit, founded by Marshall First Lady Alys Smith alongside actress Nicole Kidman. 

When discussing careers, O’Brien said she remains adamant about individuals not placing limits on one’s work aspirations. 

“That’s been my mantra — the minute people put up limitations like, ‘We feel you’ve tapped out here,’ and you don’t think you have, you need to start looking for a new job,” O’Brien said in a Q&A with the Television Academy.

In addition to her coverage of natural disasters, political unrest and social activism, O’Brien recently covered Marshall University’s Marshall For All: Debt-Free program on her Matter of Fact series. 

Along with delivering the keynote address, O’Brien will be presented with an honorary degree from the university. 

President Brad Smith said in a press release O’Brien’s appearance at commencement remains an honor. 

“She has an exceptional way of connecting with audiences and possesses a genuine and inspired understanding of our campus and our community,” Smith said. “I know we will be entertained, educated and empowered by her remarks.” 

1,500 students will graduate across the two separate ceremonies. 

The 9 a.m. ceremony includes students from the Lewis College of Business, Doctor of Nursing Anesthesia candidates, Doctor of Business Administration candidates, College of Education and Professional Development undergraduate and graduate students, Doctor of Education candidates, College of Science undergraduate and graduate students, Physician’s Assistant candidates, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences undergraduate and graduate students and Division of Aviation undergraduate students. 

The 2 p.m. ceremony includes undergraduate and graduate students from the College of Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy candidates, School of Pharmacy Graduate Program candidates, Doctor of Pharmacy candidates, College of Liberal Arts undergraduate and graduate students, College of Arts and Media undergraduate and graduate students and Regents Bachelor of Arts undergraduate students.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

