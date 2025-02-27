Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd

In response to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s recent executive orders to slash diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state, a large crowd of Marshall University students protested on campus on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Many students there said they are directly affected by the executive decisions signed by Morrisey. Matthew Lebo, fifth-year senior from Parkersburg, is one of them.

“I am here because it’s important that we protect the diversity programs at Marshall that have allowed so many more people the opportunity to access college,” he said. “Marshall has one of the top autism services centers in the country, and programs like that are critical for people like me to be able to access college.”

Donald Hansbury, graduate student from McDowell County, ran for Homecoming Court in 2021 with DEI as his main platform.

“I have a very diverse group of friends that I’ve met here since coming to the university, and I think that a lot of the issues that are tackled through DEI and policies that are trying to be challenged are very important for all of the students at Marshall University,” he said. “The LGBT Office is a great resource for friends of mine; they go there for a lot of resources, and I feel that if they cannot receive funding, that could be very detrimental.”

Although Morrisey is the one who signed the executive order that attempts to eliminate DEI initiatives, state legislators play a role as well.

“I wrote a letter to the capitol already about the way that I feel about some of these issues, but one thing I’d love to say to my legislators is, ‘Take a deeper look at who you are impacting and take a look at what that legislation you’re trying to challenge is doing for the people,’” Hansbury said.

While a major argument against DEI initiatives is they are used to hire people who may be unfit for a position, some students think that this is a false narrative.

“DEI is not giving people positions just because of their identity,” said Lillian Ramsier, graduate student from Huntington. “It is allowing people to have positions regardless of that.”

“Marshall for All is not just for able-bodied white men. It is for everyone; it is for anyone,” she said.

At the protest, legal observers from the American Civil Liberties Union were present to observe and ensure the safety of all involved.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected]