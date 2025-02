In response to West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey’s recent executive orders to slash diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state, a large crowd of Marshall University students protested on campus on Thursday, Feb 27. At the protest, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) legal observers were there to watch the protest and ensure the safety of all involved.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

