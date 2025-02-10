Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover

Caden Adkins, Opinions & Culture Editor
February 10, 2025
AP News/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.

In his third week, President Donald Trump revoked Biden’s federal security clearance, proposed the U.S. take over Gaza, banned trans athletes and more. 

Trump has taken, as Steve Bannon, former senior counselor to the president in 2017, described it, the “flood the zone” approach to governing, which involves signing orders at an unprecedented rate. As it stands, Trump has signed over 50 executive orders since his first day in office on Jan. 20.

“Joe, you’re fired,” Trump said on Friday, Feb. 7, as he announced he would be revoking the former president’s security clearance, which includes daily intelligence briefings. Biden was not the only one to lose clearance as the former national security adviser and joint chief of staff chairman have also had their clearances revoked.

Trump cited his reasoning for this decision being Biden’s “poor memory” and claimed the former president “could not be trusted with sensitive information.” Back in 2021, Biden did the same to Trump, saying his “erratic behavior” would be a problem.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Feb 4, Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, at the White House and explained how he plans to intervene with the Israel and Palestine conflict. 

“We’ll own it,” he said as he proposed the idea of the U.S. taking control of the Gaza Strip and turning it into what he called the, “Riviera of the Middle East.” 

Although no in depth details were given on how a potential takeover would happen, the process would involve Trump relocating around 1.8 million Palestinians and dismantling any unused weaponry. 

“Level it out; create an economic development,” he said. 

On Feb. 5th, Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from playing women’s sports. This follows Trump’s crack down on what he calls the “transgender insanity” that is happening in the country right now. 

“The war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said as he threatened schools that do not comply with the order to be investigated for Title IX violations. Those not complying with the order could face a cut in federal funding.

Since the ban, the NCAA has updated its policy to better comply with the executive order. Their new rules clarify that a person who was born a male cannot compete in women’s sports; however, anyone can participate in men’s sports, regardless of gender identity. 

Following his promise of implementing tariffs on other countries, Trump has already set in motion a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico as well as a 10% tariff on goods coming in from China. Since the implementation of these tariffs, China has threatened to retaliate by implementing tariffs of their own on a select number of U.S. goods. 

The U.S. Postal Service has announced due to these tariffs, they would no longer be accepting packages that come from China indefinitely. 

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News
Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term
The Dancing Thunder performs at football, volleyball and basketball games.
The Dancing Thunder: Where passion meets performance
Hughart has dedicated many years of service to the university.
After Office Hours: Bravin Hughart
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
GALLERY: Legislative Lookahead
More in SPOTLIGHT
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Sen. Grady serves as the chair of education.
Education, future workforce take precedent at Legislative Lookahead
Delegate Hornbuckle is the minority leader for the House of Delegates.
Legislative Lookahead emphasizes a family friendly West Virginia
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.
Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts
The Baileys, courtesy of Bonnie Bailey.
Couples on Campus: The Baileys
New speed radar located at the corner of 3rd Ave. and 20th St.
Marshall student injured in pedestrian accident on 3rd avenue
More in Staff
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
The Herd is looking to finish the season strong as February is the final month for Indoor Track & Field
Indoor Track & Field school record broken
The last win for Women’s Basketball was a home game also against Georgia Southern on Jan. 22
Women’s Basketball scores its first road game win of the season
Holocaust survivors take part in the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27.
Auschwitz survivors attend Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
Joel Peckham, Associate Professor at Marshall University speaking at the event.
A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series highlights university writers
Kylee Mastin was named Sun Belt Track Athlete of the week.
Track & Field performs well against prominent competition
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal