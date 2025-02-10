Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover

In his third week, President Donald Trump revoked Biden’s federal security clearance, proposed the U.S. take over Gaza, banned trans athletes and more.

Trump has taken, as Steve Bannon, former senior counselor to the president in 2017, described it, the “flood the zone” approach to governing, which involves signing orders at an unprecedented rate. As it stands, Trump has signed over 50 executive orders since his first day in office on Jan. 20.

“Joe, you’re fired,” Trump said on Friday, Feb. 7, as he announced he would be revoking the former president’s security clearance, which includes daily intelligence briefings. Biden was not the only one to lose clearance as the former national security adviser and joint chief of staff chairman have also had their clearances revoked.

Trump cited his reasoning for this decision being Biden’s “poor memory” and claimed the former president “could not be trusted with sensitive information.” Back in 2021, Biden did the same to Trump, saying his “erratic behavior” would be a problem.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Feb 4, Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, at the White House and explained how he plans to intervene with the Israel and Palestine conflict.

“We’ll own it,” he said as he proposed the idea of the U.S. taking control of the Gaza Strip and turning it into what he called the, “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Although no in depth details were given on how a potential takeover would happen, the process would involve Trump relocating around 1.8 million Palestinians and dismantling any unused weaponry.

“Level it out; create an economic development,” he said.

On Feb. 5th, Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from playing women’s sports. This follows Trump’s crack down on what he calls the “transgender insanity” that is happening in the country right now.

“The war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said as he threatened schools that do not comply with the order to be investigated for Title IX violations. Those not complying with the order could face a cut in federal funding.

Since the ban, the NCAA has updated its policy to better comply with the executive order. Their new rules clarify that a person who was born a male cannot compete in women’s sports; however, anyone can participate in men’s sports, regardless of gender identity.

Following his promise of implementing tariffs on other countries, Trump has already set in motion a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico as well as a 10% tariff on goods coming in from China. Since the implementation of these tariffs, China has threatened to retaliate by implementing tariffs of their own on a select number of U.S. goods.

The U.S. Postal Service has announced due to these tariffs, they would no longer be accepting packages that come from China indefinitely.

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].



