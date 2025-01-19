Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Appalachian State University

Trista Honaker, Photographer
January 18, 2025
Trista Honaker

The Marshall University women’s basketball game lost a home game against the Mountaineers from Appalacian State 64-68 on Saturday, Jan 18. Junior CC Mays had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the contest.

