Republicans prepare for Trump’s second term

Caden Adkins, Student Reporter
November 13, 2024

Following Donald Trump’s victory, House Republicans are gearing up to enact the new president’s policies. Mike Johnson, the current speaker of the house, gave a speech early tin the morning of Nov. 12, addressing the future of House Republicans and what their plans are with their newly attained power.

“We will be ready Day One,” Johnson said. “We are prepared this time.” 

Ralph Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, also spoke on Trump’s transition into the White House. 

“Trump’s going to deliver his deportations, the drilling, the wall,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us getting together.” 

The president-elect has begun appointing his key figures, many of which have been in his orbit for some time now. 

Susie Wiles, a longtime Republican strategist, was named White House chief of staff on election night during Trump’s victory speech. Wiles ran his campaign in Florida in both 2016 and 2020. 

Linda McMahon, who has a history with Trump as he was a recurring character on WrestleMania which her and her husband Vince founded, has been appointed to be a co-chair of the elect’s transition team alongside Howard Lutnik, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

In the courts, meanwhile, Trump’s hush money trial has been put on hold after a judge postponed the decision to undo the charges completely. This decision comes after his presidential race win has put those involved with the case in a gray area. 

Initially, the sentencing was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 26; however, prosecutors are now reassessing how they would continue the trial with the defendant being in the Oval Office. 

“These are unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutor Mathew Colangelo said in an email sent to the court in which he claims there were “competing interests” which would make the case very difficult. 

Trump’s lawyer has argued against the validity of the case completely, calling for the courts to drop the case completely in order “to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern.” 

Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesperson for Trump, has claimed that since the president elect’s win, it is “abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system”. 

He also said charges should have never been filed in the first place. 

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected]. 

