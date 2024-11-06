What’s next: prominent dates post-election

Although the votes determined Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 United States presidential election on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, there are still many more miles on the road to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Over the next several weeks, officials will be ensuring the accuracy of both the ballot and the electoral vote count. Here are nine important dates, provided by ‘Time’ magazine, that precede the next president’s swearing in.

Nov. 7: State certification of results begins

Nov. 11: Presidential transition briefings begin

Nov. 26: Trump scheduled for sentencing in hush-money trial

Dec. 11: Deadline for state executives to sign certificates of ascertainment

Dec. 17: Electors vote

Dec. 25: Electoral votes arrive in Washington, D.C.

Jan. 3, 2025: House and Senate convene

Jan. 6, 2025: Electoral votes are ceremonially counted by Congress

Jan. 20, 2025: Inauguration Day

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.