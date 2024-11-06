Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

What’s next: prominent dates post-election

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
November 6, 2024
Courtesy of Getty Images
Several events stand before the next president’s arrival at the White House.

Although the votes determined Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 United States presidential election on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6, there are still many more miles on the road to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Over the next several weeks, officials will be ensuring the accuracy of both the ballot and the electoral vote count. Here are nine important dates, provided by ‘Time’ magazine, that precede the next president’s swearing in.

Nov. 7: State certification of results begins

Nov. 11: Presidential transition briefings begin

Story continues below advertisement

Nov. 26: Trump scheduled for sentencing in hush-money trial

Dec. 11: Deadline for state executives to sign certificates of ascertainment

Dec. 17: Electors vote

Dec. 25: Electoral votes arrive in Washington, D.C.

Jan. 3, 2025: House and Senate convene

Jan. 6, 2025: Electoral votes are ceremonially counted by Congress

Jan. 20, 2025: Inauguration Day

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

This story was originally written for Student News Live. That publication can be viewed here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in UNCATEGORIZED
Turner takes the handoff from Braxton
Herd pounces on the Panthers
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Marshall is a Voter Friendly Campus.
Absentee voting begins for 2024 election
The new myMU logo
New myMU launches Saturday
Greek life organizations competed in Greek Sing as part of the weeklong festivities.
Greek Week Celebrates Girlhood
Beeman: Player of the Week
Beeman: Player of the Week
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal